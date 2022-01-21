Raymond James Cuts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $67.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.48. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.00) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post -14.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

