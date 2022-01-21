Razor Network Price Reaches $0.0300 on Exchanges (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. One Razor Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Razor Network has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $690,555.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005206 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011013 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006364 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Razor Network

Razor Network is a coin. Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,802,446 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Razor Network is a decentralised oracle network. It consisting of stakers who accept queries from a job queue, perform fetching of information from the real-world, process and aggregate the results and serve them to the requesting application. Stakers are awarded for reporting coherently and penalized for reporting incoherently. Razor Network uses a proof of stake consensus algorithm and a native utility token called RAZOR.RAZOR are needed to be locked to participate as a staker in the network. Stakers are awarded fees as well as block rewards for participating in the network. The amount of staked tokens of the staker determine their influence in the network. The design goals of the Razor network are to ensure the long term sustainability of the oracle and the data feeds it provides, a high degree of decentralization, high economic security in a way that protects both stakers and clients of the oracle from various attacks. Razor Network will be offering 20 million RAZOR tokens (Around 2% of total supply) through a Balancer Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) on 4th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC. The event will continue till around 6th February 2021 at 1 PM UTC, or till all RAZOR tokens have been distributed “

Buying and Selling Razor Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Razor Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Razor Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Razor Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

