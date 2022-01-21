Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Realty Income worth $55,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $37,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.18 and a one year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

