Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $939.00 to $888.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $825.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $840.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $970.00.

1/7/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $865.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $875.00.

12/20/2021 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $730.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $796.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $811.84.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

