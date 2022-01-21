Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Südzucker (SZU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Südzucker (ETR: SZU) in the last few weeks:

1/19/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €14.00 ($15.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/17/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €13.10 ($14.89) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €15.10 ($17.16) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/13/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Südzucker was given a new €16.40 ($18.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/29/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €16.40 ($18.64) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

12/21/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €15.20 ($17.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

12/15/2021 – Südzucker was given a new €13.70 ($15.57) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

SZU stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching €12.65 ($14.38). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.38. Südzucker AG has a 12-month low of €11.83 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of €14.62 ($16.61). The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -31.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.47.

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, molasses, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.