Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Under Armour (UAA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Under Armour (NYSE: UAA):

1/21/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.16.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

1/18/2022 – Under Armour had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

1/7/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $21.00.

1/4/2022 – Under Armour was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.

12/15/2021 – Under Armour is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

UAA stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,068,794. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $1,688,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,641,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,979,000 after purchasing an additional 137,331 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $779,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

