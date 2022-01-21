Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Symrise (SY1)

Symrise (FRA: SY1) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Symrise was given a new €126.00 ($143.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/19/2022 – Symrise was given a new €138.00 ($156.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €141.00 ($160.23) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/18/2022 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/11/2022 – Symrise was given a new €146.00 ($165.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – Symrise was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

12/17/2021 – Symrise was given a new €145.00 ($164.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/15/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/2/2021 – Symrise was given a new €137.00 ($155.68) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/30/2021 – Symrise was given a new €115.00 ($130.68) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Symrise stock traded up €1.00 ($1.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €115.65 ($131.42). 402,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Symrise AG has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($83.50). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €126.14 and its 200-day moving average is €122.16.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

