Refinable (FINE) Price Down 17% Over Last Week

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $818,273.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

