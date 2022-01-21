Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.94. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $45.57 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 645,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,579,000 after acquiring an additional 385,446 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

