Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $64,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.56.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $614.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $633.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.