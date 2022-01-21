Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.44.

RS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

