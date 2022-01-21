Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 896.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

RS stock opened at $160.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.72. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

