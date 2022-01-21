Relite Finance Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges (RELI)

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Relite Finance has a total market capitalization of $739,901.62 and approximately $5,650.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Relite Finance has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

Relite Finance Profile

Relite Finance’s total supply is 58,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,646,680 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

