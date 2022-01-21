Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS)’s stock price traded down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $23.70. 19,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 4,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,314,000.

