renDOGE (RENDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $405,518.29

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $405,518.29 and approximately $25,361.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00056318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00064576 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,723.55 or 0.07188596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,814.84 or 0.99809357 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.74 or 0.00062651 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.