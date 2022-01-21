Renew (LON:RNWH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $781.00

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 781 ($10.66) and traded as low as GBX 781 ($10.66). Renew shares last traded at GBX 792 ($10.81), with a volume of 54,665 shares.

RNWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.51) price objective on shares of Renew in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($12.28) target price on shares of Renew in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renew currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 775 ($10.57).

Get Renew alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £624.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 810.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.17 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $4.83. This represents a yield of 1.38%. Renew’s payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.