Rentberry Tops One Day Volume of $5.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $166,856.99 and $5.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

