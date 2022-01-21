Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 640 ($8.73) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 510 ($6.96). Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.60) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.55) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rentokil Initial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 647.22 ($8.83).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 533.40 ($7.28) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 582.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 571.85. The stock has a market cap of £9.92 billion and a PE ratio of 38.28. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 457.80 ($6.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($9.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

