Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Major Shareholder Buys $14,071,250.10 in Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RPTX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.33. The stock had a trading volume of 152,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,834. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $556.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.30. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 659.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 148,876 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $947,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 516,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,553,000 after purchasing an additional 104,335 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPTX. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

