REPO (REPO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $695,291.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. REPO has a market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $695,291.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, REPO has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00064151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,613.96 or 0.07077260 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,772.00 or 0.99559837 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00060336 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

