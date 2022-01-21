Request (REQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $244.71 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Request has a market cap of $244.71 million and approximately $25.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047637 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006180 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,116 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.