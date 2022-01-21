Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.01. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 210.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,866 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after acquiring an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,859,000 after acquiring an additional 688,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,927,000 after acquiring an additional 610,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

