Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $93.54 on Friday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Comerica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.5% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

