Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Asana (ASAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $103.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $100.00.

1/6/2022 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Asana is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Asana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Asana Inc. provides work management platform as software as service which enables individuals and teams to get work done. Asana Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

12/5/2021 – Asana had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2021 – Asana had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $50.58. 210,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,037. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 0.70. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,503,733 shares of company stock worth $323,425,782 and sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

