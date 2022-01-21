Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Eagle Materials (EXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Eagle Materials (NYSE: EXP):

1/10/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/10/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

1/3/2022 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/29/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/28/2021 – Eagle Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

12/3/2021 – Eagle Materials was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EXP traded down $3.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.72. The stock had a trading volume of 483,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,815. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.03.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

