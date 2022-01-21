Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00.

1/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00.

1/8/2022 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

11/29/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,541. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

