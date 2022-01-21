Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ: WTFC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $112.00 to $127.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $122.00.
- 1/20/2022 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $115.00.
- 1/8/2022 – Wintrust Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “
- 11/29/2021 – Wintrust Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $112.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ WTFC traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,541. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $104.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44.
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after purchasing an additional 214,006 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 824,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.
Further Reading: FAANG Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.