Research Analysts Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $101.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.92. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $72.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 46.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $52,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $1,124,205 in the last ninety days. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.