Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for ABB (ABBN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABB (VTX: ABBN):

1/19/2022 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/13/2022 – ABB was given a new CHF 36 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/12/2022 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/5/2022 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/9/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 31 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 38 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/3/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ABB Ltd. has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

