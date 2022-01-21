Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Team17 Group (TM17)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Team17 Group (LON: TM17) in the last few weeks:

1/14/2022 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/12/2022 – Team17 Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.60) price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Team17 Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($12.28) to GBX 1,000 ($13.64). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/2/2021 – Team17 Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 900 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

TM17 traded down GBX 10 ($0.14) on Friday, hitting GBX 742 ($10.12). 55,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,265. Team17 Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 382 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 870 ($11.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £975.53 million and a PE ratio of 43.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 725.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 755.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,137 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 745 ($10.17) per share, with a total value of £8,470.65 ($11,557.72). Also, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.74) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($68,214.33).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

