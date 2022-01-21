Reserve Rights Price Down 19.9% This Week (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $277.82 million and $30.39 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,997,677 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases. At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens. Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing. “

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

