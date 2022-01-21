Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Resources Connection worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 54,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of RGP stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $565.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Resources Connection Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.