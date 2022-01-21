Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 639.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.37% of Retail Value worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 31.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Retail Value by 40.8% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 32,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 9,396 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Retail Value stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Value Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 39.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $3.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. Retail Value’s dividend payout ratio is -834.85%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retail Value from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

