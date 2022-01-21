Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Buys 324,500 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at C$4,114,368.73.
Shares of Reunion Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 535,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.