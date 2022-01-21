Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell Buys 324,500 Shares

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Director David Fennell bought 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$58,539.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at C$4,114,368.73.

Shares of Reunion Gold stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.19. 535,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. Reunion Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

