Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Sells C$15,579.00 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Carole Plante sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$15,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,322.

CVE:RGD traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Reunion Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.

Reunion Gold Company Profile

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

