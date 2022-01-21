Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Sells C$15,579.00 in Stock

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) Senior Officer Carole Plante sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$15,579.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,322.
CVE:RGD traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,513. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$136.33 million and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Reunion Gold Co. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$0.19.
Reunion Gold Company Profile
