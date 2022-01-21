Reviewing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Oriental Land -18.27% -5.05% -3.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Oriental Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $9.80 billion 1.15 $588.62 million N/A N/A Oriental Land $1.61 billion 36.94 -$509.39 million ($0.22) -148.64

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Oriental Land.

Dividends

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Oriental Land pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Oriental Land pays out -13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Oriental Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) beats Oriental Land on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides property rental, logistics, and support services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a sales network of 365 sales offices and 236 warehouses serving 47,898 wholesalers and 210,366 direct retailers. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel. The Others segment includes land development operations. The company was founded by Chiharu Kawasaki and Hideo Edo on July 11, 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

