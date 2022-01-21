Reviewing Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR)

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Provention Bio and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provention Bio N/A -82.57% -70.92% Timber Pharmaceuticals -880.77% -237.88% -113.94%

35.2% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Provention Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provention Bio and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provention Bio N/A N/A -$98.58 million ($1.99) -2.16 Timber Pharmaceuticals $450,000.00 44.74 -$15.12 million N/A N/A

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Provention Bio has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Provention Bio and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provention Bio 0 1 7 0 2.88 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provention Bio currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 313.75%. Given Provention Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Provention Bio is more favorable than Timber Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

