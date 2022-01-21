Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.08 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

