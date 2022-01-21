Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RHUHF. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RHUHF stock traded up $4.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. 802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.53. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of $27.90 and a 52 week high of $38.67.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. engages in the import, distribution, and manufacture of specialty hardware and complementary products. Its products include decorative hardware; screws and fasteners; furniture equipment; kitchen and bathroom accessories; sliding system solutions; glass hardware; surfaces, panels, and edgebanding; glues, silicons, and caulking; tools and shop supplies; abrasive and finishing products; and builders’ hardware.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.