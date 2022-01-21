Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares raised Richelieu Hardware to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE RCH traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$48.17. 142,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,551. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$35.60 and a 52 week high of C$49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.21.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

