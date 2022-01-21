Rightscorp (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Rightscorp shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 62,656 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Rightscorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RIHT)

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

