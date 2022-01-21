RigoBlock (GRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5,224.00

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, RigoBlock has traded down 70.6% against the US dollar. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $5,224.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for RigoBlock is medium.com/rigoblock . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RigoBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RigoBlock using one of the exchanges listed above.

