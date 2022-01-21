Rise One Day Trading Volume Hits $250.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Rise has a market cap of $617,961.15 and $250.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rise has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00095746 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001166 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001035 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 192,298,723 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.