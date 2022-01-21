Riva Bakal Sells 1,351 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) SVP Riva Bakal sold 1,351 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $14,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SEAT stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,784. Vivid Seats Inc has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $14.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.54 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

