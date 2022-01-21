RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Up 3.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 151,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,921,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RLX. Citigroup cut their price target on RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Analysts predict that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.