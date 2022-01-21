RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 3,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 38,513 shares.The stock last traded at $9.73 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMGC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,438,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,357,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,361,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,276,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 925.8% during the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 1,062,158 shares during the last quarter.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

