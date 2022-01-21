Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.66

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.66 and traded as low as C$5.30. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$5.47, with a volume of 170,635 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.55 million and a PE ratio of -16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.89.

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The mining company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

