Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Stock Position Lessened by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,130,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.42% of Rogers Communications worth $99,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 92.6% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 87,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 42,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,732,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,236,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,676,000 after buying an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 378.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 157,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 124,233 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.