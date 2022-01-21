Royal Bank of Canada Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $271.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

UNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.32.

Shares of UNP traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.93. 35,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a market cap of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 51,429 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,954 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 95,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,182,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

