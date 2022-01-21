Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($37.52) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($30.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($29.34) to GBX 2,100 ($28.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.81) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,333.09 ($31.83).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,828.60 ($24.95) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,674.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,577.80. The company has a market capitalization of £140.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,892.40 ($25.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

