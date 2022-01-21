RR Advisors LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

RR Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up 1.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 226.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.15.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last ninety days. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AR stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 202,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,161,042. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

